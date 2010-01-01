We provide the best individualized therapy & parent training
ABA Brilliance Therapy's mission is to contribute to the well-being of the children & families we serve. Our goal is to target the development areas of academics, communication, social, and daily living skills and enhance independence. The quality of life for our kiddoes is our main priority so that they can be an attribute to society.
ABA Brilliance Therapy provides In-Home, school, and Community Based Applied Behavior analysis services to children on the Autism spectrum and others with developmental challenges. Our Registered ABA Therapists provide structured individual interventions, development strategies, and approaches to decrease maladaptive behaviors and increase appropriate behaviors in areas of academic, cognitive, social, communication, and physical skills.
Our kiddoes are taught by dedicated registered/ Licensed BCBA therapist and Behavior therapist . Using proven ABA techniques/strategies, they ensure that every kiddoe finds a path to success & independence.
